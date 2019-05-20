Driver dies after crash in Cawston

A driver has died after a crash in Cawston last night.

A silver Mercedes was travelling along the B1145 at around 8.40pm when it left the road near to the Heydon Road junction and collided with a fence and some railings.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The female passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Norfolk Police on 101.