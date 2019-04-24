Four people are bailed after Ipswich stabbing

24 April 2019, 16:10 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 18:01

Police

Four people arrested in Ipswich in connection to a stabbing have been bailed.

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm on Monday 22nd  April following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park.
 
Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.
 
Officers attended the scene a short time later and discovered that a 15-year-old teenage boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.
 
Four people - three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman - were all arrested in connection with the incident. 
 

Two further teenage boys, both aged 15, have been arrested in connection with the incident today, Wednesday 24 April.

 
They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released on bail until Tuesday 14 May, pending further enquiries.
 
The park was closed to the public shortly after the incident and police cordons were put in place. The cordons were lifted at 3.20pm yesterday, Tuesday 23 April.
 
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around 6.10pm on Monday.
 
Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19 or contact crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

