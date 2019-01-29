Further Arrest Following Ipswich Fatal Stabbing

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich last month have made another arrest in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday 16 December to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, aged 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident. A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds – who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with murder in connection with the attack and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 11 January, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday 12 April.

This morning, Tuesday 29 January, officers arrested a 33-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug. He has been brought back to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester; a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area; and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds; who were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on 20 December, remain under investigation.

A 20-year-old man from Colchester, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender last Friday (25 January), also under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday 16 December, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, to make contact. This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Officers are also keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack took place and assisted the victim. She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.