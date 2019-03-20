Half of Brits feel lonely

20 March 2019, 09:11 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 09:15

Loneliness

With nearly half of us admitting we feel lonely, a man from Framlingham whose daughter attempted suicide, says listening to each other is key.

Nick Corke founded the Hour Community in the town - to give people a space to chat.

"My daughter sadly had a mental breakdown and tried to commit suicide, and this led her to working out we had a desperate need for somewhere for people to go who have got issues with their mental health, who just basically want someone just to go and have a cup of tea and a talk without feeling judged.

"If we could just do a little bit more - just think that little bit extra about what the other person may be suffering from - if we just gave an hour of our time it's amazing what difference we could all make."

Nick's been speaking to Heart as a new survey has revealed a third of us say we're feeling more alone than we did five years ago.

A fifth of people in Britain (17%) say they have either no close friends or just the one.

