Ipswich building firm gets mental health savvy

A construction company from Ipswich is helping employees to tackle mental health issues - with mentors.

185 workers in the building industry took their own lives in England in 2017.

This year, marine construction specialists Red7Marine have developed a mentoring programme within the business to support the wellbeing of staff.

They hope to encourage a positive culture change within the industry.

Amber Dewitt works at Red7Marine and told Heart the relationship she has with her mentor Nikki is good for both her work and home life.

"It's good to let out some steam sometimes, and air some problems that may be occurring during your every day work life," she said.

"I'd say I have a really good relationship now with Nikki - and not just through work, but she also helps me a lot through personal (life).

"It is a massive relief knowing you can just pick the phone up."