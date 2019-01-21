Ipswich manager pays for fans' trip

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert paid for around 50 of the club's fans to travel to their away game at Blackburn.

The 49-year-old paid the £37 tickets, amounting to around £1,800, out of his own pocket as a way of "saying thanks" for the support he has received from fans.

The reimbursement, offered before the journey to the game on Saturday, was accompanied by an individual note signed by Lambert on each of the fans' coach seats.

"On a personal note, I really appreciated the support I have received from the supporters," the note reads. "And this is my way of saying thanks to people like you who travel all over the country to support this club."

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship and suffered a 2-0 defeat at Ewood Park, but the gesture was well received by fans.

Supporters on twitter praised Lambert as "a true gent" and "the gift that just keeps on giving".

Lambert joined Ipswich in October, replacing Paul Hurst, with the club already at the foot of the Championship table.

He has since lost nine of his 14 games in charge, but cut the gap to safety to seven points, and recently said he would remain with the club even if they are relegated.