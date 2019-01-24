Witness Appeal After Man In Car Approaches Children In Ipswich

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a man in a car approaching children in Ipswich.

On Monday 7 January, an 11-year-old boy was walking along Digby Road when a car pulled up next to him and a male driver asked him if he wanted a lift home. The boy walked off and the man drove away.

The car is described as light blue or grey in colour. The driver was white and had slight stubble on his face. The victim also described the vehicle as potentially being a taxi.

A 12-year-old girl was also approached on Thursday 10 January when she was on her way home from school in the evening. A man in a vehicle approached her while she was at the bus stop on Woodbridge Road East near the lane from Digby Road.

A male driver in the silver car pulled up and claimed her mum had arranged a taxi for her to go home in. The female ran away from the driver.

On Monday 21 January, at around 5.30pm, a 12-year-old girl was walking on her own at the top of Bull Road and Celestion Drive when a silver car, described as being a taxi, approached her and said hello.

The car is described as silver, with a white sticker and blue writing on the side. The driver of the car is described as white, in his late 60s or early 70s, with a white short beard. He was wearing a navy blue cap and had a flushed appearance.

A further incident was reported on Tuesday 22 January. An 11-year-old girl was approached by a driver in a vehicle on Foxhall Road at around 7.40am.

Officers are currently keeping an open mind regarding whether these incidents are linked and enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Sally Henderson said:

"We understand the nature of these reports will cause concern in the local community. However, I would like to reassure local residents by confirming that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area and our enquiries are continuing.

"We would like to remind children that they should avoid walking home alone and if they witness or see anything suspicious, they should report it straight away to police.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen any motorists acting suspiciously in the area on either Monday 7 January CAD 137, Thursday 10 January CAD 87, Monday 21 January CAD 42 or Tuesday 22 January CAD 73.

Anyone with dash cam footage captured in the area on the dates stated, should also contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant CAD reference on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org