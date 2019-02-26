Norfolk PCC funds new service for scam victims in Norfolk

Victims of scams in Norfolk will be getting better support to stop it from happening again.

Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, Lorne Green is going to be launching a support service in partnership with victim care service.

They will fund a Scams Prevention Coordinator, who will work with people who have been targetted before and help support them to avoid being victimised again.

Lorne Green, Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, who has experienced falling victim to a scam himself, told Heart:

"The emotional and financial hurt of being a victim of a scam can be massive. I am committed to doing all I can to make Norfolk a scam-free county and prevent people's lives being affected by the acts of these heartless fraudsters.

Fraud affects thousands of people across Norfolk every year.

Most often it is the vulnerable in our society who are targeted and exploited by scammers, but anyone can be a victim. It is so very important that we talk about what we have experienced, we share information and advice, and we learn how to keep ourselves safe in the future.

This new Scams Prevention Service will help Norfolk take a stand against the criminals who seek to harm us and others in our communities."

Last year he became a Friends Against Scams 'Scambassador folowing his experience.



The project will be supported by the Norfolk Against Scams Partnership and the Scams Prevention Service will identify victims who would benefit from the support of one of a team of trained volunteers. Those volunteers will include members of Norfolk's Special Constabulary.

Scott Cook is Contract and Operations Manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care, he told Heart:

"We are proud to be part of this partnership in tackling fraud and scams across Norfolk, which will not only provide much needed support to victims but also work with them to help ensure they do not fall victim again.

Falling victim to a scam can have a devastating impact both emotionally and financially. These scams are increasingly sophisticated and anyone could be affected. Victims should never feel ashamed or embarrassed by what's happened to them and we would always encourage them to seek the support they deserve."