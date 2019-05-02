Norfolk Police praised for "excellent" performance

2 May 2019, 08:15 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 08:16

Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police has been praised for its "excellent performance" in keeping people safe and reducing crime, but has been told it needs to improve the way it carries out investigations.

In a report released today, inspectors say the force can do that through better training and more effective supervision.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services also judge Norfolk Police to be 'good' in the way it treats the public and its workforce, and 'outstanding' at operating efficiently.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Zoe Billingham said: "I congratulate Norfolk Constabulary on its excellent performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

"The force understands its communities and tackles anti-social behaviour well. It works closely with partners to ensure it safeguards victims. But it needs to improve the way it investigates crimes through better training and more effective supervision.

"I am particularly pleased with the way in which Norfolk Constabulary plans for the future. The force has invested significantly in a range of new technology. This includes automatic number plate recognition, which it is using to target offenders and the organised crime threat from the growth of county lines networks.

"It also has an advanced telephony system which enables the control room to prioritise 101 calls based on harm and risk. This allows the force to concentrate more on vulnerable callers most in need of policing services.

"The force has a detailed understanding of changing demand and links this to its future financial planning and workforce development. At the time of our inspection, the force had recently changed its local policing model. I will be keeping the effects of this change under review.

"The force continues to uphold an ethical culture and promote standards of professional behaviour well. However, I am concerned that it does not consistently comply with legislation when dealing with detainees in custody. It needs to strengthen governance of its use of force in these facilities. I am assured that the force has clear plans in place to address this.

"Overall, I commend Norfolk Constabulary for the progress it has made over the past year. I am confident it is well-equipped for its strong performance to continue."

