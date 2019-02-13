Norfolk pupils taught about domestic abuse

13 February 2019, 09:23 | Updated: 13 February 2019, 09:24

Domestic abuse

Pupils in Norfolk are being taught how to spot the signs of abusive relationships and respond to friends who are caught in one.

Sessions are being delivered in schools as part of the 'Escape the Trap' programme piloted by Norfolk County Council.

Students over the age of 16 will even learn about Domestic Abuse law.

Domestic Abuse Change co-ordinators are delivering the service.

The pilot finishes in mid-March.

