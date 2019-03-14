Norwich has been awarded £6.1 million for new transport projects

Norwich has been given £6.1 million by the Department of Transport for six new projects.

The projects are part of the Transforming Cities scheme to improve public transport and sustainability.

Norwich was named as one of 12 cities in the UK to be able bid for £1.2 billion of government funding.

Norfolk County Council put forward for £7.3 million for eight projects to improve travel around the city and have been awarded funds for six of them.

The projects being taken forward for delivery are:

Improvements to Norwich Bus Station

Continuation and completion of pedestrian, cycle and traffic flow improvements to the Prince of Wales Road area, extending into Bank Plain and London Street

Cycle, pedestrian and highway improvements to the green pedalway in Thorpe St Andrew

Provision of an additional section of off-carriageway cycle path along the blue pedalway in Hethersett

Provision of a new cycle share scheme in Norwich

Pedestrian access improvements at the Heigham Street/Mile Cross Road and Dereham Road/Bowthorpe Road junctions, including provision of a 20mph speed restriction in the residential areas between the junctions.

Martin Wilby, Chair of Norfolk County Council's Environment, Development and Transport Committee told Heart:

"This is a great start in our efforts to significantly improve public and sustainable transport in Greater Norwich.

The Transport for Norwich partnership is committed to making the most of being part of the Transforming Cities shortlist and will now concentrate on putting together a programme of projects for the main funding application that will build on this initial success.

Our aim is not only to make how we travel into and around the city better for everyone but to deliver the related benefits of an efficient sustainable transport network."

The proposals have been submited by Norfolk County, Norwich City, Broadland District and South Norfolk councils to improve the sustainability of public transport.

They will now apply for a second phase of funding and outline businesses cases for schemes to be submitted this summer.