Norwich pasta factory ready for Brexit

The UK's only dried pasta factory, based in Norwich, has told Heart that Brexit isn't all doom and gloom.

Pasta Foods' managing director, Gordon Chetwood, says it offers an opportunity to get more local produce used in Britain.

"As the UK's only manufacturer of dried pasta we're well-placed, and there are still lots of people buying it from Europe when they could be buying it from us," he said.

"We're being very positive about the challenges of Brexit, and we've taken opportunities from it.

"We've got fantastic food producers here in the UK, so the more that people can buy from the UK, the better."

Pasta Foods has invested £4 million into a new production line to make sure it's ready for an increase in custom if customers struggle to get ingredients from Europe.