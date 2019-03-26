Norwich pasta factory ready for Brexit

26 March 2019, 09:12 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 09:14

Pasta Foods in Norwich

The UK's only dried pasta factory, based in Norwich, has told Heart that Brexit isn't all doom and gloom.

Pasta Foods' managing director, Gordon Chetwood, says it offers an opportunity to get more local produce used in Britain.

"As the UK's only manufacturer of dried pasta we're well-placed, and there are still lots of people buying it from Europe when they could be buying it from us," he said.

"We're being very positive about the challenges of Brexit, and we've taken opportunities from it.

"We've got fantastic food producers here in the UK, so the more that people can buy from the UK, the better."

Pasta Foods has invested £4 million into a new production line to make sure it's ready for an increase in custom if customers struggle to get ingredients from Europe.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's attacker jailed for eight years over stabbing

UK & World

Police response to NI disco deaths being investigated

UK & World

Conor McGregor retirement: Is this really the end?

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

Lifestyle

Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

Johnny Vegas weight loss

Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?

Celebrities

The mum was prompted to turn her life around after a negative comment from her ex

Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

Lifestyle