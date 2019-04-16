Notre Dame fire: East Anglia reacts

East Anglia has been reacting to the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last night.

Flames destroyed the spire, the roof and many of the stained-glass windows in the 850-year-old building.

Firefighters managed to save the main structure though.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire, although officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works.

Norwich Cathedral tweeted last night: "Our thoughts and prayers are with @notredameparis this evening."

The Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia have said they are offering their prayers for those involved.

Matthew Fernandez-Graham, Director of Finance and Resources for the Diocese, studied in Paris for several weeks while completing a degree in French at Cambridge University.

He described the cathedral as "the soul of France" and said last night: "I am just heart-broken and feel so much for the people of Paris and France. I would urge people to pray for the people involved, and those fighting the fire and that as much of the building and its content as possible can be saved."

The Diocese has many links with Notre Dame with the High School in Norwich, the independent Prep School in Norwich and several parish churches named after Our Lady (Notre Dame). The Diocese contains the Roman Catholic National Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.