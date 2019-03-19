Outgoing mental health boss not 'the right man'

19 March 2019, 07:43 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 07:48

Antek Lejk

A campaign group has told Heart the departure of the Chief Executive of Norfolk and Suffolk's failing mental health trust could be a positive.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust announced yesterday that Antek Lejk - who took up the role of Chief Executive in May last year - would be leaving for a secondment elsewhere.

The Trust was rated inadequate for the third time last November.

"Mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk have been in crisis now for over five years - the third inadequate rating was unprecedented," said Terry O'Shea from the campaign group to save mental health services in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"But Antek Lejk wasn't the right man to lead the Trust.

"The new Trust chief executive needs to prioritise the delivery of high quality mental health care above everything else.

"He or she needs to win the trust of the staff and the professionals."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jobless rate below 4% for first time since 1975

UK & World

'Jaws of death': England facing water shortages within 25 years, expert warns

UK & World

Frozen the musical: Hit Disney show coming to London's West End

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

Celebrities

Lady Nadia Essex shared this picture with Mike following his death

Lady Nadia Essex confesses she 'loved' Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in tribute post following his death

Celebrities

Dean Gaffney and Rebekah Ward got together three years ago

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney, 41, 'DUMPED' by fed-up 'trophy' girlfriend, 25

Celebrities

Millie Bobbi Brown and Romeo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'dating' Romeo Beckham

Showbiz

Kelly Brook on air look

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s wrap dress and silver kitten heel boots

Celebrities

Sia has given fans a rare glimpse of her unmasked face

Sia shocks fans with rare glimpse of uncovered face

News