Man Assaulted In Brandon

A man's been left with a broken eye socket after being assaulted in Brandon over the weekend.

Police were called just after 1:30am on Saturday 29th December to a fight between four men on Market Hill.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was left with facial injuries including a broken eye socket and injured jaw.



He was taken to Addenbrookes hospital to be treated and was discharged earlier today (Wednesday 2nd January).

Police are asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.