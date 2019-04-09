Police warn people in South Norfolk to be vigilant of suspected cold callers

People in South Norfolk are being warned about suspected cold callers by Police.

It's after police received a number of reports of men cold calling at addresses in the Costessey area in recent days offering generators and power tools for sale door to door.

Colleagues at Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards advise that residents should never agree to buy goods from, or have work done, by someone that calls unannounced at their door, or approaches them on the street.



Chief Inspector Kersty Brooks said:

"Please remember you do not have to open your door to cold callers. Close and lock your back door before answering the front door.

If you do not recognise the person, speak through the closed and locked door.



If they are selling something or offering to do any work on your house or garden, tell them you are not interested and ask them to leave. If they persist tell them you will call the police and call us on 999. If you have any doubt - keep them out."



Often such traders don't provide full names, trading addresses or contact telephone numbers, resulting in it being virtually impossible to trace them if there are any problems with the work or goods.



Anyone feeling threatened by a cold caller should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information about suspected rogue traders should contact police on 101, Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.