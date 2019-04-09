Police warn people in South Norfolk to be vigilant of suspected cold callers

9 April 2019, 17:19 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 17:23

Police

People in South Norfolk are being warned about suspected cold callers by Police.

It's after police received a number of reports of men cold calling at addresses in the Costessey area in recent days offering generators and power tools for sale door to door.
 
Colleagues at Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards advise that residents should never agree to buy goods from, or have work done, by someone that calls unannounced at their door, or approaches them on the street.   
     
Chief Inspector Kersty Brooks said:
 
"Please remember you do not have to open your door to cold callers. Close and lock your back door before answering the front door. 
 
If you do not recognise the person, speak through the closed and locked door.
 
If they are selling something or offering to do any work on your house or garden, tell them you are not interested and ask them to leave. If they persist tell them you will call the police and call us on 999.  If you have any doubt - keep them out."
   
Often such traders don't provide full names, trading addresses or contact telephone numbers, resulting in it being virtually impossible to trace them if there are any problems with the work or goods.  
 
Anyone feeling threatened by a cold caller should call 999 immediately.
 
Anyone with information about suspected rogue traders should contact police on 101, Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel votes: Main rivals claim victory as exit polls offer mixed results

UK & World

Pensions watchdog faces MPs' scrutiny over Arcadia deficit

UK & World

Sudan unrest: 14 killed on Tuesday as anti-government sit-in intensifies

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The late Princess Diana will be portrayed by actress Emma Corrin

Who is Emma Corrin? Netflix casts actress to play Princess Diana in The Crown season 4

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook looked stunning for Tuesday's show

Get Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Buy the Heart presenter’s monochrome playsuit and orange jumper

Celebrities

Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out

Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him

Celebrities

Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011

What happened to Emilia Clarke? Game Of Thrones star’s double brain aneurysm explained

Celebrities

The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price

Tesco are selling Parma Violet gin for only £6

Food & Health

The Haunting of Sharon Tate was released on 5 April

What is The Haunting of Sharon Tate about and why is the new Hilary Duff movie so controversial?

TV & Movies