Prince Philip Given "Words Of Advice" By Police

Norfolk Police have responded to questions about how they dealt with Prince Philip, after he was pictured driving without a seatbelt.

They spoke to him, but no further action was taken.

The force says the approach was in line with how they would normally respond after being sent a photo of someone committing the offence.

Norfolk Police have released the following statement:

"We are aware there have been several comments and questions about our procedures concerning drivers not wearing seatbelts.

"We therefore wanted to provide some background and guidance around our standard approaches to dealing with such offences.

"Firstly, wearing a seatbelt is considered one the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision, along with drink/drug driving, using a mobile phone and speeding.

"It is compulsory drivers wear them and ensure their passengers are wearing them too. Seatbelts should be worn in any vehicle they are provided in, including buses and goods vehicles.

"Anyone caught driving without a seatbelt by a police officer is likely to receive a ticket (known locally as a Traffic Offence Report). This could see drivers face a fine, receive points on their licence or even court action. Some offenders also have the option to complete an online course.

"However, there will be occasions where officers will use discretionary powers and this will often happen in cases where we have been sent evidence of an offence in either the format of an image or video.

"When making such decisions, we will take a number of factors into consideration including any aggravating factors, the proportionality of the response and previous offending.

"On Saturday (19 January) we were made aware of a photograph, via the media, showing a driver not wearing a seatbelt. In this case the driver was given suitable words of advice.

"This approach was in line with how we would normally respond after being sent a photograph of someone committing the offence. Drivers would normally be sent a letter providing suitable advice. However, in this case that advice was given verbally on Saturday evening to the driver by a police officer."