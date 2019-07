Serious sexual assault at Latitude festival

A woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault at Latitude festival, police have said.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers were investigating the report of the attack at the festival on Saturday between 10pm and 11pm.

Specially trained officers are looking after the woman and the investigation is continuing, police added.

This year's festival was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Stereophonics and George Ezra.