Sewing sessions help James Paget patients relax

Patients and staff at the James Paget Hospital have been taking part in sewing sessions to help them relax.

It's also a chance to meet others.

The crafting sessions have been taking place in the hospital chapel each Friday afternoon, with the last one in two days' time.

People can embroider and create their own unique 'patch of kindness' that will then be sewn together to create a 'cloth of kindness'.

The cloths will then be kept in the chapel as a comfort to patients and relatives.

"The environment is really calming," said NHS worker Kemi Watchorn - who attended a session.

"{For} patients on the wards, there's a lot of things going on - there's a lot of medical beeps, and trollies and nurses and visitors and people in pain - so it's quite nice to actually just come and be, and sit."