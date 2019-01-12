Three released in Ipswich murder inquiry

Three people arrested in connection with the killing of a 32 year old man in Ipswich last month will face no further action.

They answered bail yesterday - as a teenager from Bury St Edmunds appeared in court charged with murder over what happened in Turin Street.

Daniel Saunders (pictured), originally from Surrey, was stabbed to death on Sunday 16th December.

The 17 year old accused of his murder spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

He was remanded in youth detention accommodation to appear back in court for a plea hearing on April 12, and a provisional trial date was set for July 8.

Three other teenagers remain on bail or under investigation as follows: an 18-year-old man from Colchester arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail until 18 January; a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area; and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds; also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, were released under investigation.