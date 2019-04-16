Two arrested following police chase in Norwich

Two people have been arrested after a police chase in Norwich today.

It happened just before 11am when a white Vauxhall Astra van didn't stop for police in St Benedicts Street.

Officers were then involved in a pursuit which ended at Boundary Road.



Two men were arrested at the scene.



A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of a Class B drug, drug driving and taking a vehicle without consent.



A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and taking a vehicle without consent.



Both men remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.



Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the pursuit and are particularly keen to hear from a man seen with a child at a pedestrian crossing on Aylsham Road at the time of the incident.



Witnesses should contact PC Sarah Tonge at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on 101.