Woman And Girl Hit By Minibus In Norwich

25 January 2019, 13:18

Norfolk police car generic

A minibus has hit a woman and a girl in Norwich.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious collision yesterday afternoon.

The woman and girl were attempting to cross Earlham Road, near to George Burrow Road, at approximately 5.30pm when it happened.

The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital suffering serious injuries and has since been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of the driving of the mini bus prior to the incident, should contact PC Simone Sutcliffe at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indian fans steal '10,000 litres' of milk to wish film good luck

Showbiz

Court shown pictures 'revealing how Briton killed his wife at sea'

UK & World

Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Herbert share lead at Dubai Desert Classic

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News