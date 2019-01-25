Woman And Girl Hit By Minibus In Norwich

A minibus has hit a woman and a girl in Norwich.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious collision yesterday afternoon.

The woman and girl were attempting to cross Earlham Road, near to George Burrow Road, at approximately 5.30pm when it happened.

The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital suffering serious injuries and has since been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

The girl suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of the driving of the mini bus prior to the incident, should contact PC Simone Sutcliffe at the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.