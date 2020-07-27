How to find the best 'what are you' Instagram pages from Friends characters to Meal Deals

27 July 2020, 14:13

There's a new Instagram trend, and we can't get enough
There's a new Instagram trend, and we can't get enough. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Want to take part in the latest Instagram trend and find out which Friends character you are, or which cat you are? Of course you do.

There's a new Instagram trend taking over which allows you to find out who you are from a TV show or film, or even which version of a celebrity you are.

Over the past week, people have been creating Instagram pages that allow followers to scroll through and find their name, and therefore their character, animal or version of someone famous.

For example, there's the 'What Friends Character are you?', the 'Which Gemma Collins are you?', and even a 'What Frog Are You?'.

We've put together some of the best Instagram pages taking part in the trend, so you can too:

Gavin and Stacey

View this post on Instagram

Stella🌟

A post shared by WHAT GAVIN & STACEY PIC R U (@what_gavin_stacey_pic_are_you) on

Friends

Gregg Wallace

Frog

View this post on Instagram

Andrés 👑

A post shared by You are a Frog (@what_frog_you_are) on

Cat

View this post on Instagram

levi✨ #wcyalevi

A post shared by what cat are you? (@what.cat.you.are_) on

Schitt's Creek

View this post on Instagram

monica

A post shared by What Schitt’s Creek Are You (@whatschittscreekareyou) on

Simpson

View this post on Instagram

Thalia✨

A post shared by What simpson are you? (@what_simpson_are_you) on

Meal Deals

View this post on Instagram

Rachel

A post shared by What meal deal are you (@whatmealdealareyou_) on

Gemma Collins

Peep Show

