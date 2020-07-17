Emma Bunton's children want her to have another baby as she shares Spice Girls news

17 July 2020, 15:55

Emma Bunton and her partner Jade Jones could be trying for a third child
Emma Bunton and her partner Jade Jones could be trying for a third child. Picture: Getty

Heart presenter Emma Bunton could be welcoming another baby spice if her two children Beau and Tate get their way...

There could be two Baby Spices on the Spice Girls' scheduled Australian tour next year after Emma Bunton revealed she is toying with the idea of having a third child.

Mum-of-two Emma is due to be hitting the road with the band next year for an Australian tour.

It follows on a string of sold out shows last year across the UK. However, there could be an extra person on the Aussie tour bus after she revealed that she and partner Jade Jones were considering trying for a third child.

She said: “He would love to have more children. I battle with myself because I think obviously I would never regret having a child, but I might regret not having another child.

Read more: Victoria Beckham and son Romeo dance to Spice Up Your Life

“But I’m 44 and with the Spice Girls coming back and with [nappy brand] Kit & Kin doing so well, I’ve got two very healthy children and I think especially now if I had another child, I would be more nervous than ever.

“That scares me too much — I get frightened about everything.”

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998, and have two children, Tate, 9, and Beau, 12.

She added: “My kids want another one. On New Year’s Eve we all sat around the table and I was like, ‘Right, wishes for this year?’ Both of them said, ‘We would like another sibling’. No pressure. We’ll see.”

The family revelation comes shortly after she revealed that she met up with the other Spice Girls for a socially distanced walk in the woods.

The Heart presenter enjoyed a post-lockdown nature date with her 90s bandmates, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking on her Sunday night show she said: “As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal and we’ve all started to meet up with friends again haven’t we?

“Which is strange. actually started to think I would never see them again, well unless it was on Zoom calls.

“And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria!

“Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods.

“This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain… Yes, something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

Catch Emma Bunton’s show on Heart, Sundays 7pm - 10pm

