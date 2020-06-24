Mamma Mia creator hints at a third film with new ABBA songs

24 June 2020, 13:36

Mamma Mia might be coming back with a third film
Mamma Mia might be coming back with a third film. Picture: Universal Pictures
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The hit film sequel could soon be made into a prequel as Mamma Mia creator Judy Craymer teases a new story.

The film adaptation of the smash musical Mamma Mia has been a hit ever since it was released in 2008.

The second instalment, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was also a hit with ABBA fans, as the creators continued the story of Donna and her daughter Sophie.

Now, there is talk a third film could be in the works.

Judy Craymer, the creator of the musical and producer of the film adaptations, recently said she had plans to start brainstorming a third film, before COVID-19 ruined everything.

READ MORE: A Chicken Run sequel is coming to Netflix 20 years after the original

Judy Craymer said she was thinking of the third film before the pandemic
Judy Craymer said she was thinking of the third film before the pandemic. Picture: PA

She told the Daily Mail: “I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months, but then I got hit with COVID fog.

“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

She also added that if she does do a third film, she'd want to use four new songs from ABBA.

The second film instalment was released in 2018, ten years after the first
The second film instalment was released in 2018, ten years after the first. Picture: Universal Pictures

Fans of the musical films are over the moon about a third film, even though star Amanda Seyfried has previously said she doesn't think there will be another instalment.

Talking to Collider about the second film, Here We Go Again, she said: "Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on. The first story had to match the stage show so they were kind of stuck.

"With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl's [Streep] character die gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, 'No, we don't want to lose her'.

"But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back."

Amanda Seyfried previously said there weren't enough songs for a third film
Amanda Seyfried previously said there weren't enough songs for a third film. Picture: PA

She went on: "I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3, but I'll tell you what – I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again – I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.

"Because we'd have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we'd have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way."

We can all still hope!

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow confirm they won't be acting in Friends reunion, leaving fans heartbroken

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Bobby is Jade Goody's eldest son

Jade Goody's lookalike son Bobby, 17, shares latest modelling pictures

Celebrities

Gino D'Acampo posed next to his entire family

Gino D'Acampo shares rare picture with wife Jessica and three children
Janet Street-Porter has revealed she has skin cancer

Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter reveals she has skin cancer and is having surgery this week

Celebrities

Alex Murphy has released a statement after she was axed from Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice's Alex Murphy ‘devastated’ as she's axed from show after Joe Swash win
Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Dogs and cats can't eat a lot of BBQ foods

What can dogs eat from a BBQ? Safe and unsafe foods for your pet

Lifestyle

A mum has revealed how she cleans her baby bottles

Mum reveals clever hack for cleaning stubborn stains off baby bottles using rice

Lifestyle

Most theme parks are reopening very soon

Alton Towers, Chessington and Thorpe Park opening dates: When are the theme parks reopening?

Travel

Haven holiday parks have strict new rules

Holiday caravan parks reveal strict new rules ahead of opening on July 6

Lifestyle

The finance expert has warned Brits

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for British holidaymakers about their passports

Travel