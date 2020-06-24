Mamma Mia creator hints at a third film with new ABBA songs

Mamma Mia might be coming back with a third film. Picture: Universal Pictures

By Alice Dear

The hit film sequel could soon be made into a prequel as Mamma Mia creator Judy Craymer teases a new story.

The film adaptation of the smash musical Mamma Mia has been a hit ever since it was released in 2008.

The second instalment, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was also a hit with ABBA fans, as the creators continued the story of Donna and her daughter Sophie.

Now, there is talk a third film could be in the works.

Judy Craymer, the creator of the musical and producer of the film adaptations, recently said she had plans to start brainstorming a third film, before COVID-19 ruined everything.

Judy Craymer said she was thinking of the third film before the pandemic. Picture: PA

She told the Daily Mail: “I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months, but then I got hit with COVID fog.

“I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it.”

She also added that if she does do a third film, she'd want to use four new songs from ABBA.

The second film instalment was released in 2018, ten years after the first. Picture: Universal Pictures

Fans of the musical films are over the moon about a third film, even though star Amanda Seyfried has previously said she doesn't think there will be another instalment.

Talking to Collider about the second film, Here We Go Again, she said: "Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on. The first story had to match the stage show so they were kind of stuck.

"With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl's [Streep] character die gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, 'No, we don't want to lose her'.

"But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back."

Amanda Seyfried previously said there weren't enough songs for a third film. Picture: PA

She went on: "I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3, but I'll tell you what – I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again – I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.

"Because we'd have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we'd have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way."

We can all still hope!

