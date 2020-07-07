Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Full professional dancers line-up
Strictly is back for its 18th series this year. Things will undoubtedly be very different due to COVID-19's impact, but bosses have confirmed it's definitely still on!
We're all excited for the return of Strictly Come Dancing, even if the 18th series will be a little bit shorter and we might not have Bruno on the judging panel due to travel restrictions.
As well as this, we know that a few of the fan favourites won't be back this year, after both AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton announced their departures from the BBC One dance show.
Earlier this year on March 6, Kevin made the announcement that he will be stepping back from the show and not returning following his win in 2018 with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley.
And then not long after on March 26, AJ shared in a statement that the time had come for him to step away from show.
He revealed that he wanted to "follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis", while also sending "love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career".
But who will be retuning to the show this year? And are there any new additions?
What is the Strictly professional dancer line-up for 2020?
Aljaž Škorjanec
Amy Dowden
Anton Du Beke
Dianne Buswell
Giovanni Pernice
Gorka Marquez
Graziano Di Prima
Janette Manrara
Johannes Radebe
Karen Hauer
Katya Jones
Luba Mushtuk
Nadiya Bychkova
Nancy Xu
Neil Jones
Oti Mabuse