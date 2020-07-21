Tipping Point viewers heartbroken as episode airs after contestant's tragic death

21 July 2020, 10:43

Tributes have poured in as Tipping Point viewers learned of winner David Perkins' tragic death.

Viewers tuning Tipping Point on Monday were left heartbroken after learning the winner has since tragically died.

The episode was filmed one year ago and featured past contestant, David Perkins.

Retired charity executive David won £2,250 on the show and told host Ben Shephard he wanted to go on holiday to Antigua with his prize money.

Tragically, shortly after the episode was filmed, the 65-year-old died in a road traffic accident on August 21 2019.

The collision took place in Edgbaston, Birmingham, when Dave was reportedly hit by a car while cycling shortly before 11am.

David Perkins tragically died after his Tipping Point appearance
David Perkins tragically died after his Tipping Point appearance. Picture: ITV

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition, but medical professionals couldn’t save him.

At the time of his death, his family paid tribute, writing: "We lost an amazing father, partner and grandfather.

"His sudden death and the circumstances in which he was taken from us make it impossible to comprehend at this time.

"He will be terribly missed by everyone who knew him. We don't know how we can be without him."

One viewer shared an article which showed the details of the accident, writing: "Very sadly, Dave on #tippingpoint died in an accident".

And other followers were quick to comment, with one replying: "Oh bless him!” while another said: "Sorry to hear that.

After his death last year, host Ben also wrote on Twitter: "Loved playing along with Dave today - he was a great guy, competitor + so close!

"Tragically he passed away not long after we recorded the show. His family wanted it aired as it created such great memories for him + them.

"I just wanted to send all of them our love and thoughts".

