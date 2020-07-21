Alison Hammond tributes teenage son Aiden as she shares rare photo

21 July 2020, 09:03 | Updated: 21 July 2020, 10:43

Alison Hammond has shared a sweet photo with her son
Alison Hammond has shared a sweet photo with her son. Picture: Instagram

This Morning star Alison Hammond has posted a photo of her son Aiden, calling him ‘my world’.

Alison Hammond is usually private when it comes to her family life, but now the This Morning star has shared a photo of her teenage son.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 45-year-old posted the new snap of 15-year-old Aiden along with a sweet caption.

The picture shows the mother and son standing alongside each other in their family kitchen.

As Alison proudly looks at Aiden, he rests his arm around her shoulders.

"My world!!!" she wrote next to it, with her fans quick to notice the resemblance between the pair.

View this post on Instagram

My world !!!

A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55) on

"Very handsome, he looks just like his mum," said one follower, while a second wrote: "Looks so much like you!”

Read More: Alison Hammond divides opinion after microwaving eggs to make omelette on This Morning

A third added: "Where has your little boy gone? He’s so grown up ❤️❤️”

Aidan is Alison's only child, and she shares him with ex husband Noureddine Boufaied.

Opening up about her son on a recent episode of This Morning, Alison revealed what life in lockdown was like with her son.

She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I am being really positive throughout this.

"What's lovely about it is that everybody's doing it, we're not doing it on our own and I'm just taking comfort in that really, and also the fact that I’m bonding more with my son. We go on bike rides now, we never did that before, so there are some really great things that are coming out of this."

Speaking about her home-schooling struggles, she then admitted: "I'll be honest with you, I am the worst teacher, I've got the biggest respect for teachers, I mean I'm constantly saying, 'Come on let's get on our work, this is our time now' and he's like, 'Alright I'll be ten minutes' and I'm like, 'Alright then'.

"Also he's quite independent now he's 15, so he's kind of taking most of the responsibility on himself and I'm kinda glad that he's not younger because I'd be rubbish, absolutely rubbish."

Now Read: Alison Hammond best TV moments and interviews: From falling through a table to pushing someone in the river

