Alison Hammond best TV moments and interviews: From falling through a table to pushing someone in the river

Take a look back at Alison Hammonds best moments on Big Brother and This Morning...

Alison Hammond has become one of the most iconic TV stars thanks to her hilarious interview techniques on This Morning.

And ahead of her appearance on Celebrity Great British Bake Off, the presenter had Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics once more when her cake making went terribly wrong.

So, let's take a look back at her best moments through the years...

Falling through a table

Back in 2003 Alison Hammond shot to fame when she starred in Big Brother, which was where one of her funniest moments happened.

The star decided to jump up and down on the patio table to spot security over the wall, but ended up falling through the wood instead.

Alison Hammond fell through a table on Big Brother. Picture: Channel 4

When she pushed someone in the river

For This Morning’s 30-year anniversary, Alison Hammond was on the Albert Dock ready to present the weather.

As Alison attempted to jump from England to Northern Ireland on the map, she managed to push one of the men helping her face first into the river.

A shocked Alison shouted: "Oh my gosh are you alright? I am so sorry."

Her skiing disaster

Back in January 2019, Alison was chatting to Holly and Phillip from Val d’Isere in the French Alps.

At the end of the video call, Alison ended up faceplanting the snow a Holly and Phil howled with laughter in the studio.

After dusting herself off, she then had another go and exactly the same thing happened.

Alison Hammond fell over live on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Alison's marriage to The Rock

While interviewing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for the Baywatch film, Alison revealed she was wearing a lifeguard vest as well as a whistle.

But when she retrieved a diamond ring from her cleavage, Dwayne got down on one knee to show Alison how he would propose.

Months later, in another interview with Dwayne, Alison made it ‘official’ and had a ceremony specially ordained comedian Kevin Hart.

Unfortunately, when the actor got married to his real life wife last year, he had to ‘serve her with papers’, leaving Alison heartbroken.

When she wed a woman and her dog

Alison couldn’t contain her laughter as she officiated a wedding between Elizabeth Hoad and her pet pooch Logan in front of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

As Eamonn walked Elizabeth down the aisle and Kem waited in the wings as Logan’s best man, Alison giggled her way through the ceremony.

That Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford interview

Alison ended up going viral when she interviewed Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling for their new film Blade Runner 2049.

The chat reached over ten million views on YouTube since October 2019, as Alison ended up drinking whiskey with the actors and making them almost cry with laughter.

Chasing down Meghan Markle

In December 2017 Alison desperately tried to grab a chat with newly-engaged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After being swerved by Harry, Alison chased down his fiancé shouting: "Meg! MEGS!".

Thrusting an ITV microphone in front of her face, Meghan responded by telling This Morning viewers: "Thank you. So happy. Such a thrill to be here."

