Holly Willoughby tears up on This Morning watching family's incredible parody of Les Mis song

The amazing parody video from the family had Holly in tears. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The Marsh family have impressed millions with their version of Les Miserables' 'One Day More'.

Holly Willoughby teared up on today's episode of This Morning after she and Phillip Schofield watched a singing video that a family had posted on the father's Facebook account.

The Marsh family, from Faversham in Kent decided to record their own funny version of One Day More from the infamous musical Les Miserables, and all four children took part with their parents.

This is the last one we are going to do on a lockdown theme, but it felt very apt. And it might be just in time to cheer up some friends and family who have had - or are about to have - birthdays, all by themselves. Decided to include a bit of the intro so that you can see what kind of madness Danielle Marsh and I would be dealing with, if we didn't occupy them with music making...Hope everyone out there is doing okay. Posted by Ben Marsh on Sunday, 29 March 2020

Ben Marsh posted the video only on Sunday and it's since amassed over 3.8 million views, nearly 200,000 shares and tens of thousands of comments.

He and his wife, Danielle thought they'd upload the video to keep their friends and family entertained and they had a load of fun rewriting the song to contain lyrics about football, haircuts and pizza, rather than the original ones about love.

Ben explained on This Morning that his sons weren't keen on the lovey dovey lyrics, so they all as a family decided to switch it up and record their own funny version, however, he did highlight that they weren't really a very musical family.

Holly and Phil spoke to the family. Picture: ITV

Their viral clip was shown in full on the ITV morning show earlier today, and Phillip and Holly were both very impressed with the Marshes' efforts.

Holly was particularly moved, with the presenter welling up after watching it, grabbing her face and exclaiming about how lovely it was.

The star's voice broke as she explained she knew it was funny and she shouldn't cry, but that she loved watching families come together in these troubling times.