Who is Good Morning Britain's Dr Sara Jarvis and where is Dr Hilary?

Dr Sarah Jarvis is stepping in for Dr Hilary as he has a break from Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Dr Sara Jarvis has taken over as the resident doctor for Good Morning Britain, here's everything we know about her.

Dr Hilary has been replaced with Dr Sara Jarvis on Good Morning Britain for a few weeks.

This comes after the resident doctor, who had been offering advice throughout the coronavirus pandemic, announced he was taking some time off from the ITV show.

Dr Sara Jarvis is stepping in for "the next few weeks", but who is she and where have we seen her before?

Dr Hilary is taking a break along with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan. Picture: ITV

Who is Dr Sara Jarvis?

Dr Sarah Jarvis is the new resident doctor for Good Morning Britain, stepping in for some time as Dr Hilary takes a break.

Dr Jarvis, 57, is a general practitioner who works in London.

She is also a published author and has often made appearances on TV.

You may recognise her from The One Show, where she is the resident GP.

Where is Dr Hilary and when is he returning?

Dr Hilary is currently on a break from Good Morning Britain following five months of constant coronavirus coverage.

The 67-year-old GP said he would be off for a couple of weeks, saying he was looking forward to sleep.

He did not say when he would be returning to the show.

