Who is Good Morning Britain's Dr Sara Jarvis and where is Dr Hilary?

21 July 2020, 14:30

Dr Sarah Jarvis is stepping in for Dr Hilary as he has a break from Good Morning Britain
Dr Sarah Jarvis is stepping in for Dr Hilary as he has a break from Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dr Sara Jarvis has taken over as the resident doctor for Good Morning Britain, here's everything we know about her.

Dr Hilary has been replaced with Dr Sara Jarvis on Good Morning Britain for a few weeks.

This comes after the resident doctor, who had been offering advice throughout the coronavirus pandemic, announced he was taking some time off from the ITV show.

Dr Sara Jarvis is stepping in for "the next few weeks", but who is she and where have we seen her before?

READ MORE: Dr Hilary Jones criticises government’s decision to wait 11 days for new face mask rule

Dr Hilary is taking a break along with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan
Dr Hilary is taking a break along with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan. Picture: ITV

Who is Dr Sara Jarvis?

Dr Sarah Jarvis is the new resident doctor for Good Morning Britain, stepping in for some time as Dr Hilary takes a break.

Dr Jarvis, 57, is a general practitioner who works in London.

She is also a published author and has often made appearances on TV.

You may recognise her from The One Show, where she is the resident GP.

Where is Dr Hilary and when is he returning?

Dr Hilary is currently on a break from Good Morning Britain following five months of constant coronavirus coverage.

The 67-year-old GP said he would be off for a couple of weeks, saying he was looking forward to sleep.

He did not say when he would be returning to the show.

READ NOW: Face masks mandatory in UK shops: When does it start and who is exempt?

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

One Direction's 10-year anniversary is coming up

Are One Direction getting back together and will they reunite for the 10-year anniversary?
Viewers of the show were sad watching the toddler speak out

Supernanny viewers heartbroken after lonely toddler admits parents are 'too busy' for her
EastEnders is airing a classic episode

EastEnders to re-air iconic Lucy Beale murder twist - with Joy Joyner's awkward live blunder
Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr promises 'something special' for boy, 6, who saved sister from dog attack

Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr promises 'something special' for boy, 6, who saved sister from dog attack
The cast of the parent trap reunited after 22 years

The Parent Trap cast reunite after 20 years with Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

One Direction have been around for ten years

When did One Direction form, why did they split and will they reunite?
The full list of restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out

Eat Out To Help Out restaurant list: The confirmed restaurants near you

News

How to reheat your food safely

Experts reveal best way to reheat leftovers to avoid food poisoning

Lifestyle

Piers had to take a trip to the hospital

Piers Morgan suffers horrific injury and on crutches only days into six-week break from GMB
Tipping Point contestant Dave Perkins tragically died last year

Tipping Point viewers heartbroken as episode airs after contestant's tragic death