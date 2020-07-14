Face masks mandatory in UK shops: When does it start and who is exempt?

People will have to wear face coverings in shops from July 24. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Face masks will become mandatory in England's shops later this month, but what are the rules?

England are joining Scotland in a number of days as they make face coverings compulsory in shops.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon started enforcing the new rule on July 10, while England will be bringing in the new policy in just over a week.

But when do we have to start wearing face coverings in shops from, and who is exempt from them?

When does the new face covering rule start?

The Government's new policy on face coverings will start from July 24.

From this date, everyone – except those who are exempt – will be required to wear a face mask or covering when shopping in any store.

People not complying with the rules will face a potential fine of £100, which can be dropped to £50 if paid within 14 days.

People not wearing face masks in shops will face fines. Picture: Getty

Who is exempt from wearing face coverings in shops?

Children aged 11 and under are not required to wear face coverings, as well as people with certain disabilities.

There is expected to be more details about exemptions during Matt Hancock's announcement later today.

