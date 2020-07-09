Breaking News

Shop workers, cleaners and taxi drivers without symptoms to be given coronavirus tests

9 July 2020, 12:25 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 12:34

The trial will see thousands of people in high-contact jobs tested
The trial will see thousands of people in high-contact jobs tested. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Department of Health and Social Care have announced the new system which will allow people in high-contact jobs to get tested.

It has been announced today that thousands of people in high-risk jobs will now be tested for COVID-19, even if they do not have symptoms.

On Thursday, July 9, the Department of Health and Social Care announced that as part of a new pilot, they will be testing taxi drivers, shop workers and cleaners immediately.

Firms such as Addison Lee and BT, as well as Boots will be among the companies included in the trial.

The testing will be part of a new trial by the Department of Health and Social Care
The testing will be part of a new trial by the Department of Health and Social Care. Picture: Getty

Businesses will receive at-home testing kits for their staff, while others will have mobile testing units, and others able to book walk-in tests.

People have been warned that anyone who receives a positive result for COVID-19 will need to self isolate.

These results will also be given to the NHS' Test and Trace scheme, which was set up earlier this year.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that this trial will be to see how much of a demand there is for testing in high-contact jobs.

They will also use the results to examine how these workers are affected by coronavirus due to the nature of their occupation.

