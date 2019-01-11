3 Jailed For Killing Homeless Man In Colchester

Three people have been jailed for killing a homeless man in Colchester.

Martin Dines had been punched, kicked and stamped on before being left to die in a stairwell at St Mary’s car park on Balkerne Hill.

The 56-year-old’s body was found on the morning of April 23.

Mark Hartley, 32, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, and Darren Miller, 46, of no fixed abode, were found guilty of murder on December 6 following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Heidi Kennedy, 47, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, was charged with murder. She was found guilty of manslaughter on December 10, and not guilty of murder.

They returned to court for sentencing today, Friday, January 11.

Hartley and Miller were both jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years.

Kennedy was jailed for five years.