"Absolute chaos" on Essex street with six schools

Parents of pupils that go to one of the six schools along one narrow road in Brentwood have told Heart they're worried about their children's safety.

They are concerned because of the rush and sheer amount of traffic on the Sawyer's Hall Road cul-de-sac during drop off and pick up times.

"My son cycles to school. I worry about him constantly - coming down here," one mum told Heart.

"A boy fell off his bike here the other day, there's been a boy run over on his bike down here.

"And you just think - what is it going to take for them to realise the seriousness - is it going to take a child to be killed?"

It's not a better situation for residents nearby whose driveways are constantly blocked. One described the situation as "absolute chaos" and "gridlock".

A spokesperson from South Essex Parking Partnership said:

"The South Essex Parking Partnership (SEPP) have been made aware of parking issues in Sawyers Hall Lane in Brentwood.

"SEPP respond to each report they receive by carrying out an inspection, in addition to carrying out their own frequent patrols of this location and surrounding roads.

"If any parking restrictions have been breached, SEPP will issue a Penalty Charge Notice and will continue to monitor these areas.

"Parking near schools is a challenge for all parking authorities with more people now dropping and collecting children to and from school using motor vehicle transport."