Chelmsford parkrun pays tribute to Keith Flint

Keith Flint took part in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun just two days before he was found dead, it has emerged.

The Prodigy vocalist was found dead at his home near Dunmow on Monday morning. Police said his death was not suspicious.

Flint, who was 49, competed in the parkrun on Saturday, posting a personal best time of 21.22.

Writing on their website, organisers described Flint as "one of our newer runners", adding: "We wished he could have been part of our parkrun community for longer than he was.

"Our condolences and thoughts go to his family and friends at this sad time."

Flint was a tour de force in the British rave music scene in the 1990s, known for his bright green spiky hair, facial piercings and energetic, manic stage performances.

He rose to fame as part of Brit Award-winning electronic band The Prodigy, loved by fans for their hits including Firestarter and Breathe.