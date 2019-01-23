Clacton Murder CCTV Image Released

Officers investigating the murder of Paul Gillet in Clacton are releasing a CCTV image of woman they want to speak to.

Mr Gillet, 54, was found in a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on Boxing Day last year by emergency services who had been called to a fire at the address.



A post-mortem examination found he had suffered multiple injuries. Our officers believe the woman pictured in the CCTV image may be a witness and they need to identify her and speak to her.

The woman enters West Avenue from Jackson Road and walks towards Christmas Tree Island at around 5.40am on the day of the incident.



Police say if you recognise the woman, think it is you, or have any other information please call them on 101.

Two people have been charged in connection with Mr Gillet's death.



Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address have been charged with murder and arson with intent.

They are both next due at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 5.