Defibrillators installed at Essex train stations

23 May 2019, 17:07 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 17:15

Train stations in Essex have had defibrillators installed.

Rail stations in Marks Tey and Manningtree have had life saving resuscitators installed on their platforms.
 
They have been funded by Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership.
 
The Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are small and lightweight to be used by anyone at the station to treat someone in cardiac arrest.
Community Rail Officer, Jayne Sumner told Heart:
 
"Statistics show that 20% of cardiac arrests occur in a public place.
 
There is compelling evidence that defibrillation at the earliest possible point after a person collapses can significantly increase their chances of survival, so it's vital that this life saving equipment is available in public places, particularly somewhere very busy like rail stations."
 
In the event of an incident, the user can call 999 to get a code to open the defibrillator's storage box.
 
The device also monitors the heart's activity and gives instructions to the user.

Greater Anglia's Customer and Community Engagement Manager, Alan Neville told Heart:
 
"The defibrillators mean that we are well prepared to provide assistance in the event of a first aid emergency.
 
We're very grateful to the Community Rail Partnership for funding these defibrillators which could mean the difference between life and death for someone."

