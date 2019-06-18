Essex Police react to attacks on staff

Senior police officers have condemned the physical assault of 14 officers in four days in Essex.

Police were spat at and bitten in Basildon and Southend over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet from Essex Police wants the attackers prosecuted.

"Essex Police will seek out and arrest individuals who assault our staff and our officers going about their job," he told Heart.

"And we will put them before a court so they can be held to account.

"These (police officers) are men and women who come to work to do a difficult and sometimes dangerous job."