Essex Police react to attacks on staff

18 June 2019, 08:22 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 08:23

Essex Police

Senior police officers have condemned the physical assault of 14 officers in four days in Essex.

Police were spat at and bitten in Basildon and Southend over the weekend.

 Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet from Essex Police wants the attackers prosecuted.

"Essex Police will seek out and arrest individuals who assault our staff and our officers going about their job," he told Heart.

"And we will put them before a court so they can be held to account.

"These (police officers) are men and women who come to work to do a difficult and sometimes dangerous job."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michal Szewczuk: Far-right teen who accused Prince Harry of being 'race traitor' jailed

UK & World

Grab your umbrella - the UK is set for a soaking

Severe thunderstorms set to hit the UK later today after Met Office issue weather warning

News

Man who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage pleads guilty to assault and criminal damage

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs following death of guest

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs to give evidence following death of guest

Celebrities

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Joe Garratt

Celebrities

Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

Lifestyle

Himesh Patel plays the lead in new Beatles movie Yesterday

Who's in the cast of the new Yesterday film? EastEnders' Himesh Patel heads up the line-up

TV & Movies

Yewande is a scientist from Dublin

Who is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 contestant and scientist coupled up with Danny Williams

TV & Movies