How Essex's MPs voted on the Brexit deal last night

16 January 2019, 07:44 | Updated: 16 January 2019, 07:46

brexit

Theresa May has suffered a historic defeat in the Commons as MPs rejected her Brexit deal by a majority of 230.

At least 118 Conservatives rebelled and voted against the EU withdrawal agreement.

It led to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling a vote of no confidence in the government.

That will take place tonight. It could trigger a general election if the government loses, although it is not expected to be defeated.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister needs to come up with a plan B for Brexit by Monday.

Here's a breakdown of how Essex's MPs voted on the PM's deal last night:

FOR:

Alex Burghart (Brentwood & Ongar)
James Cleverly (Braintree)
Jackie Doyle-Price MP (Thurrock)
Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)
Rebecca Harris (Castle Point)
Mark Prisk (Hertford & Stortford)

AGAINST:

Sir David Amess (Southend West)
John Baron (Basildon & Billericay)
James Duddridge (Rochford & Southend East)
Mark Francois (Rayleigh & Wickford)
Robert Halfon (Harlow)
Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich & North Essex)
Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon & East Thurrock)
Priti Patel MP (Witham)
Will Quince (Colchester)
Andrew Rosindell (Romford)
Giles Watling (Clacton)
John Whittingdale (Maldon)

*Eleanor Laing (Epping Forest) does not vote because of her role as Deputy Speaker.

