How Essex's MPs voted on the Brexit deal last night

Theresa May has suffered a historic defeat in the Commons as MPs rejected her Brexit deal by a majority of 230.

At least 118 Conservatives rebelled and voted against the EU withdrawal agreement.

It led to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling a vote of no confidence in the government.

That will take place tonight. It could trigger a general election if the government loses, although it is not expected to be defeated.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister needs to come up with a plan B for Brexit by Monday.

Here's a breakdown of how Essex's MPs voted on the PM's deal last night:

FOR:

Alex Burghart (Brentwood & Ongar)

James Cleverly (Braintree)

Jackie Doyle-Price MP (Thurrock)

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)

Rebecca Harris (Castle Point)

Mark Prisk (Hertford & Stortford)

AGAINST:

Sir David Amess (Southend West)

John Baron (Basildon & Billericay)

James Duddridge (Rochford & Southend East)

Mark Francois (Rayleigh & Wickford)

Robert Halfon (Harlow)

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich & North Essex)

Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon & East Thurrock)

Priti Patel MP (Witham)

Will Quince (Colchester)

Andrew Rosindell (Romford)

Giles Watling (Clacton)

John Whittingdale (Maldon)

*Eleanor Laing (Epping Forest) does not vote because of her role as Deputy Speaker.