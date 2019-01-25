Human bone found in socks from Colchester Primark

Police are investigating the discovery of a human bone in a pair of socks bought from a Primark store in Colchester.

Essex Police said the socks were bought on December 10 and the matter was reported to the force on January 2.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate following the discovery of what is believed to be part of a human bone in a pair of Primark socks," a force spokesman said. "The bone does not appear to be a result of recent trauma and had no skin or other particles surrounding it.

"We are liaising with the store who, in turn, are speaking to their suppliers for more information on this incident.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Police said that without further testing officers cannot be certain of the origin or age of the bone.

A Primark spokesman said: "Primark clearly takes this matter very seriously and has already carried out an investigation at our supplier's factory where the socks were made.

"No evidence of any kind exists to suggest that any incident has occurred in the factory, so it is highly probable that this object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons.

"Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes.

"The factory has been used by other retailers and subject of many audits over many years.

"Primark sincerely apologises to the customer who found the item for any distress caused."