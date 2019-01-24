Man Charged After Acting Indecently In Colchester

A 40-year-old man has been charged after acting indecently in Colchester town centre.

Lance Hudson of no fixed address, was charged with outraging public decency, failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice and possession of Class B drugs on January 20th.



Police were informed by members of the public on January 15th following concerns around the indecent behaviour of a man in Colchester.



Officers attended and issued the man with a Community Protection Warning, which prohibited him from viewing inappropriate images within the town centre.



Following further reports of indecent behaviour on January 16th, the warning was escalated to a Community Protection Notice.



After witnesses reported more inappropriate behaviour, Hudson was arrested on January 19th, charged on January 20th and remanded.



He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on January 28th for a remand hearing, ahead of a trial set for March 12th.



He pleaded guilty to the drugs offence and not guilty to the other two offences.