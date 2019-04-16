Man dies on Brentwood High Street

A murder investigation has started into the death of a man in Brentwood.

He was found unwell in the High Street just before 9 o'clock yesterday morning.

Police and paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47 year old man, of no fixed address, is being held on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information can contact the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.