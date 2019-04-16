Man dies on Brentwood High Street

16 April 2019, 06:38 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 06:41

Brentwood High Street

A murder investigation has started into the death of a man in Brentwood.

He was found unwell in the High Street just before 9 o'clock yesterday morning.

Police and paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47 year old man, of no fixed address, is being held on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information can contact the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The happy couple posed with a baby doll for the incredibly accurate spoof images

'Meghan and Harry' pose on steps of the 'Lindo Wing' with newborn

Showbiz

The 'pollen bomb' could put asthma sufferers' lives at risk (stock image)

Hayfever sufferers warned to stay inside as 'DEADLY pollen bomb' hits UK this week

Weather

Game Of Thrones fans in China hit out at 'censored' first episode

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Easter egg Taste test

We taste tested the most popular Easter eggs of 2019 so you don't have to

Food & Health

Harry Judd confesses he "didn't feel an instant connection" with his son

McFly’s Harry Judd confesses he struggled to connect with his son

Celebrities

Fiero means 'proud' in Italian

Martini's new orange liqueur could replace Aperol Spritz as your favourite summer tipple

Food & Health

Baby napping

Experts controversially claim toddlers over two don’t need naps

Lifestyle

We'll be able to watch our favourite sitcom in a musical form very soon

When is the Friends musical coming to the UK, what songs will they have and where can I get tickets?

Lifestyle

Seann Walsh was involved in a similar scandal during his series of Strictly

Seann Walsh 'pokes fun' at Strictly scandal as Stacey Dooley speaks out on Kevin Clifton rumours

Celebrities