Man dies on Brentwood High Street
16 April 2019, 06:38 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 06:41
A murder investigation has started into the death of a man in Brentwood.
He was found unwell in the High Street just before 9 o'clock yesterday morning.
Police and paramedics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 47 year old man, of no fixed address, is being held on suspicion of murder.
Anyone with information can contact the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.