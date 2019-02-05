Man stabbed in the stomach in Loughton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Loughton.

The 21-year-old victim from Buckhurst Hill was attacked by another man in Danbury Road at about 3.20pm yesterday.

The suspect was reported to have left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with a wound to his abdomen.

DS Jody Greenfield, of Loughton CID, said: “Our investigation is in its early stages but we believe this was a targeted incident.

“We are continuing our search for the suspect and are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information that could help us identify him.”