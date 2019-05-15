Motorcylist dies after crash in Latchingdon

A 22 year old motorcyclist has died after a crash in the village of Latchingdon, near Maldon.

Four other vehicles were involved in the collision last night.

Police were called to the scene on Cold Norton Road at around 6.10pm.

The victim's family have been contacted by police, who are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage to call the Serious Collision Investigations Team on 101 quoting incident 922 of 14/05.