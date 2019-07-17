Police identify man found dead in Jaywick

Detectives are continuing to look for Ian Woolcomb (pictured below), who they want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

The 42-year-old has links to Jaywick, Clacton, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I would urge Ian Woolcomb to contact us and hand himself in.“It is in everyone’s interests that he does so and we will not give up on searching for him.“Anyone who is found to be assisting him, in any way, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and could find themselves in court or even prison.“I urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts but does not wish to contact us directly to please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.ukAlternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org