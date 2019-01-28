Reported sexual assault in Colchester

28 January 2019, 07:06 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 07:10



Detectives investigating reports of a sexual assault in Colchester on Friday night are appealing for information.

It was reported that the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking through recreational ground near to Studds Lane between 5.30pm and 7pm when a man, who she believed had been following her, approached and sexually assaulted her.

The victim is now being supported by specialist officers.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around that time and has information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

