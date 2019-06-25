Two men taken to hospital after fight in Southend

Essex Police say they need witnesses to come forward after an attack in Southend.

It was reported a fight involving several people had broken out in Queens Road at the junction with College Way at around 2.20pm on Sunday 23 June.

One man was knocked unconscious while another sustained serious injuries and both were taken to hospital.

In particular officers are looking to trace two men.

The first is described as white, slim, in his 20s, with a beard and short hair and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second is also described as white, slim, in his 20s with a beard and short hair but wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and dark coloured knee-length shorts.

Both men are reported to have walked off towards London Road.

Investigating officer PC Neil Utley, from Southend CID, said: “There were numerous people in the area at the time and only a couple of them have been identified.

“I need anyone who was there at the time – or anyone who saw what happened – to come forward and speak to me.”