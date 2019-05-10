Two police officers from Colchester jailed for sabotaging child abuse investigations

10 May 2019, 16:15 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 16:28

Essex Police

Two rogue police officers from Colchester have been jailed for sabotaging child abuse investigations at a unit in north Essex where they both worked.

Former detective constables 49 year old Sharon Patterson and 47 year old Lee Pollard forged documents, concealed evidence and lied about investigations.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were given examples, including how Ms. Patterson ditched work to get a manicure and have a four-hour long lunch at a Chinese restaurant.

They also heard how when she forged a document to shut down one investigation, Mr. Pollard described her as his "deceptive partner in crime" in flirtatious emails.

The pair denied wrongdoing between 2011 and 2014, citing administrative chaos at the unit.

In March, Pollard was found guilty of two charges of misconduct in public office and Patterson was convicted of one similar offence.

Judge Nigel Lickley QC jailed Patterson for 18 months and Pollard for two years.

The convictions brought to a close a four-year corruption probe into the Essex Police unit which was undertaken by the Norfolk force and the police watchdog.

Some 30 officers, some now retired, were investigated, and 296 Essex child abuse cases looked at, of which 55 were referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In September 2015, Pollard was dismissed for gross misconduct.

Following her conviction at the Old Bailey, Patterson was also sacked and both now risk losing their police pensions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamza Choudhury: Leicester City star fined over historical social media comments

UK & World

Essex Police car

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of seperate sexual offences in West Essex

Local News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal demand UEFA guarantee player's safety ahead of final

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A mum was 'mind blown' to find this sketch which looks exactly like her daughter

'Psychic' aunt draws picture of her niece - 10 years before she was born

Lifestyle

Pregnant woman abs

Mum-to-be shocks Instagramers as she shows off muscular baby bump

Lifestyle

The Essex accent has been voted the UK's sexiest

The UK's sexiest accents have been REVEALED

Lifestyle

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz

Royal family names

The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

Lifestyle