Woman charged with Southend murder

11 April 2019, 10:17 | Updated: 11 April 2019, 10:20

Courtney Valentine-Brown

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Courtney Valentine-Brown, who was stabbed to death in Southend in February.

Kelly King, 30, of Howards Close, Westcliff, has been charged with the 36-year-old's murder after being re-arrested yesterday, Wednesday, April 10.

She had been released under investigation following her arrest the day after Mr Valentine-Brown's death on February 21.

She is due at Southend Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who they’ve not spoken to who has information about Courtney Valentine-Brown's murder to come forward.

